College football fans launch into ‘U-S-A!’ chant after moment of silence for victims of New Orleans attack
Thousands of football fans chanted “U-S-A!” after a moment of silence for those killed and injured in the tragic New Orleans terror attack.
Thousands of football fans chanted “U-S-A!” after a moment of silence for those killed and injured in the tragic New Orleans terror attack.
Thousands of football fans chanted “U-S-A!” after a moment of silence for those killed and injured in the tragic New Orleans terror attack.