College football game renamed ‘LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk’ as four-time champion partners with Sofi Stadium

Rob Gronkowski is getting a college football bowl game.

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, announced Saturday that the LA Bowl has been renamed the “LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk” after SoFi and Gronkowski entered into a multi-year agreement.

The game, which features the top team from the Mountain West versus the Pac-12’s number five selection, was previously named the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

ROB GRONKOWSKI DOESN’T REGRET PLAYING ANOTHER SEASON AFTER FINAL SUPER BOWL WIN: ‘I WOULDN’T CHANGE A THING’

“Football has brought me so many incredible opportunities, and I’m thrilled to return to college football as the host of my very own bowl game,” said Gronkowski. “We are going to light up college football bowl season. This game is going to be epic, so I better see everyone at the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 16!”

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, will serve as the official host of the game and preside over the coin toss and trophy presentation, where he will present the LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk championship belt to the winning team.

“Rob is larger than life and an outstanding representation of football at the highest level,” said Chris Sloan, head of global partnerships, SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park and LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, according to the SoFi press release. “The LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk continues to merge the world of competitive sports with top-notch entertainment, and we cannot wait for the fans to experience college bowl season with Rob Gronkowski.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gronkowski played in the Las Vegas Bowl, now known as the LA Bowl, in 2008 with the Arizona Wildcats against BYU.

He retired for the second time following the conclusion of the 2021 season after spending 11 years in the NFL.

“I’m done. I’m washed up right now,” Gronkowski told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “I can’t go any more, man.”

Gronk still hits the gym plenty, but admittedly only to “look like I can play every once in a while.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m frickin’ going through the car wash to get extra shiny these days,” he says. “I like to be in shape, though, still. I love to work out and get those endorphins going.”

“But no, I’m good. I put my 11 years in, my man. I put my 11 years in and had a great 11 years.”

Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots before spending two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he and Brady won their fourth title together.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report