College football offensive line coach’s meltdown toward player draws backlash: ‘Absolute disgrace’

A Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks assistant coach drew the ire of the college football world on Saturday because of his heated incident with one of his players.

Warhawks offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship was seen having a complete meltdown on the sideline as the team was playing the Marshall Thundering Herd. Blankenship ripped his headset off and got into the face of offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson as he ran off the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Blankenship also put his forearm into Hutchinson’s chest as he screamed at him.

The incident drew plenty of reaction on social media.

The school released a statement on the matter after the game.

LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL PLAYER STRETCHERED OFF, HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUFFERING INJURY IN GAME

“This behavior is unacceptable and not how ULM football conducts business,” the school said in a statement, via ESPN. “There will be disciplinary action taken against the assistant coach. Because this is a personnel matter, the discipline will be handled internally.”

It’s Blankenship’s first season in the program after he was an offensive line coach at New Mexico. He also spent seven seasons on UAB’s staff after playing on the team from 2012 to 2014.

Marshall won the game 28-23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warhawks are 5-3 this season and 3-2 against Sun Belt Conference opponents. The Thundering Herd is 5-3 on the season and 3-1 against conference opponents.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.