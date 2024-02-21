College Football Playoff approves expanded format starting in 2024 season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The new College Football Playoff format was agreed upon on Tuesday.

Beginning with the 2024 season, the Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large bids. The number of conference champions was decreased from six to five amid realignment and the disintegration of the Pac-12 during the 2023 season.

The five slots will go to the highest-ranking conference champions as determined by the CFP selection committee, assuring that one team outside the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC will make the 12-team bracket. The selection committee will also determine the seven at large bids with no limit on how many teams can come from one conference.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” Dr. Mark Keenum, the president of Mississippi State and chair of the CFP board of managers, said in a release. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded Nos. 1-4 and each will receive a first-round bye. Teams seeded Nos. 5-12 will play each other on the field of the higher seed. No. 5 will play No. 12, No. 6 will play No. 11, No. 7 will play No. 10 and No. 8 will play No. 9.

The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be played in the New Year’s Six bowl games, and the national championship will be played at a neutral site.

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mikie Aresco said the 5-7 format kept the same “spirit” of the original 6-6 plan.

“To have a fifth (champion) is good, and it’s not a four-plus-one, which is good. It’s the best five. … It’s a merit-based system,” he said.

The 2024 season’s national championship will be played on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

