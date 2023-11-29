College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State drops out of Top 4 in final standings before bowl season

Gus Johnson called Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game the first College Football Playoff game of the season — he might have a point.

While technically that was still the regular season, Michigan’s 30-24 win may have ended the Buckeyes’ season, as Ohio State has dropped out of the top four in the rankings.

The Buckeyes were the second-ranked team in the country, as Michigan was third, but with the Wolverines’ victory, Ohio State dropped all the way to sixth.

The top-four is filled with four of the remaining 12-0 teams in the nation. Georgia retained the top spot, Michigan moved up to two, while Washington jumped to No. 3, and Florida State is back in the top four.

Washington defeated Washington State on a walk-off field goal as time expired, and Florida State defeated Florida on the road.

Ohio State is now going to need some help in order to get in, as their next game is to be determined. Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State will all play in their respective conference championships this weekend.

The Huskies take on No. 5 Oregon (10-1, 8-1), so a win for the Ducks could also slide them into playoff contention.

The same can also be said for No. 8 Alabama, who take on the Bulldogs, although they will likely need some added help.

No. 7 Texas (11-1, 8-1) faces No. 20 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, but considering they are big favorites to win that contest, they will certainly need a lot of help this weekend if it’s not too late.

Here is the rest of the Top 25:

No. 9 – Missouri (10-2, 6-2)

No. 10 – Penn State (10-2, 7-2)

No. 11 – Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2)

No. 12 – Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2)

No. 13 – LSU (9-3, 6-2)

No. 14 – Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

No. 15 – Arizona (9-3, 7-2)

No. 16 – Iowa (10-2, 7-2)

No. 17 – Notre Dame (9-3)

No. 18 – Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2)

No. 19 – N.C. State (9-3, 6-2)

No. 20 – Oregon State (8-4, 5-4)

No. 21 – Tennessee (8-4, 4-4)

No. 22 – Tulane (11-1, 8-0)

No. 23 – Clemson (8-4, 4-4)

No. 24 – Liberty (12-0, 8-0)

No. 25 – Kansas State (8-4, 6-3)

