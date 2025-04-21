College softball player, coach dead after being involved in head-on collision while traveling from game

A college softball player and her coach are dead after their team bus was involved in a head-on collision in Oregon while traveling home from a game, school officials and law enforcement confirmed over the weekend.

Kiley Jones, a freshman on the Umpqua Community College’s softball team, and head coach Jami Strinz were tragically killed on Friday night when the team’s bus was struck by another vehicle while driving home from a game in Coos Bay, Oregon.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes, Kiley Jones, and one of our coaches, Jami Strinz, lost their lives in the accident. Additional staff and students remain in hospitals in Eugene and Portland. UCC hearts are breaking with this news, and we ask the community to keep the families and all of those affected in their thoughts and prayers,” UCC President Dr. Rachel Pokrandt said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“These individuals were cherished members of our campus—an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and offer privacy for the families during this difficult time. Support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff. Please join us in holding space for grief and reflection as we honor these individuals.”

According to an accident report from the Oregon State Police, Strinz was driving the team bus at around 9:56 p.m. when a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the opposite direction crossed the centerline into the lane the bus was traveling in and struck them head-on.

Jones, 19, was declared dead on the scene, and Strinz, 46, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. There were 10 members of the softball team on the bus at the time of the crash.

BRITISH SOCCER PLAYER JOE THOMPSON DEAD AT 36 FOLLOWING THIRD BATTLE WITH CANCER

Eight other people on the bus were said to sustain “moderate to serious injuries.”

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 32-year-old Johnathan James Dowdy, suffered “serious injuries” and was transported to an area hospital. The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing, law enforcement said.

Jones played first base in her 28 appearances for the team. Strinz was named the “first head coach in program history” this season. She leaves behind her partner Steve Williams and their daughter, Sari, according to the team’s website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek released a statement on X saying, “My heart aches for the @umpquacc family reeling from this tragedy. Oregon is here for you in your grief and loss. You are in my prayers. Many thanks to @ORStatePolice and other emergency responders for their compassionate response.”

The Umpqua Community College softball team canceled both games on Saturday following the tragic deaths. They are due to play next on Friday.