Colombia edges Jamaica to reach Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for first time

Colombia’s Cinderella run through the Women’s World Cup continued Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Jamaica thanks to a goal from Catalina Usme in the 51st minute.

Ana Guzman sent a wonderful ball into the far side of the box. Usme corralled it and, with her left foot, took the shot and got it past Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer. Colombia would have to hold off Jamaica for the next 40-plus minutes to secure the win.

Catalina Perez showed up and showed out.

In the fifth and final minute of extra time, Jamaica had a great opportunity to score the equalizer, but a header toward Perez was not enough. She made the diving save, and it helped Colombia secure the win and history.

Colombia booked its first-ever trip to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals. They are also the lowest-ranked team to advance out of the Round of 16. Morocco could supersede Colombia’s history if they upset France in the second match on Tuesday.

Jamaica took the loss in stride. Khadija Shaw, who had two shots in the loss, was proud of her squad for holding their own against Colomba.

“It means a lot. It shows that if you believe and work hard, anything is possible,” Colombia Khadija Shaw told FOX Sports after the match.

Colombia will play England in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The winner moves onto the semifinals.