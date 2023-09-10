Colorado fans storm field after Deion Sanders’ win over Nebraska; Shedeur breaks out dad’s touchdown dance

Colorado football fans packed Folsom Field on Saturday to witness coach Deion Sanders’ highly anticipated home debut. Buffs nation was rewarded with a strong second-half performance from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offense as the team improved to 2-0 on the season.

The No. 22 Buffaloes beat top rival Nebraska, 36-14, in front of a sold-out crowd in Boulder. Colorado’s defense dominated throughout the game, forcing four turnovers on the day.

After being the story in the first week of the college football season, Colorado was looking to prove that their three-point win over TCU was not merely a lucky break.

“Coach Prime” has said that his son, Shedeur, will be in the Heisman conversation this year. The Buffaloes quarterback threw for 510 yards last week and followed that up with a 393-yard performance against Nebraska.

The junior quarterback is certainly keeping his name on the minds of Heisman voters early on this season.

Sanders capped his 6-yard run to the end zone by paying homage to his father’s famous dance from his NFL playing days.

After punting on their first four drives, Shedeur Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. The Buffaloes outgained the Huskers by a 454-341 margin.

The fans ran onto the field to celebrate with a second remaining. After a momentary delay, the official announced that the game was over and more fans rushed out.

The contest featured two coaches trying to turn around programs that have fallen on lean times.

Deion Sanders has elevated Colorado to the point where the Buffaloes had 53,241 fans in attendance — their largest crowd in 15 years — and tickets going for roughly $400. His counterpart, Matt Rhule, is still looking for his first win at Nebraska.

Xavier Weaver hauled in 10 passes for 170 yards and a score while Jace Feely connected on three field goals. Tar’Varish Dawson had a big afternoon with a 30-yard touchdown catch and an 8-yard score on a reverse.

The defense held the Cornhuskers in check until Colorado’s offense got revved up.

Travis Hunter, the versatile cornerback and receiver, was once again on the field for an impressive amount of snaps. He finished with three catches for 73 yards while also making four tackles.

Colorado football legends Kordell Stewart and Michael Westbrook attended the game while Pro Football Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Terrell Owens were also seen at Folsom Field.

The Buffaloes have their first three-game winning streak over the Huskers since the 1950s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.