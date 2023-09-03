Colorado pulls off upset over TCU in Deion Sanders’ debut: ‘We told you we coming’

Deion Sanders proved he was worth the hype.

After being hired in December to turn around a program that went 1-11 in 2022, “Coach Prime” completely flipped the roster, with the Buffaloes returning just 10 scholarship players from 2022 and 68 new scholarship players on the roster, according to The Athletic.

His methods earned him criticism from some within the sport, but the results can’t be argued with after Week 1.

Colorado defeated No. 17 TCU 45-42 on Saturday to move to 1-0 and give Sanders his first Power Five victory.

In a wild second half – with 56 combined points – Colorado got the last laugh, stopping TCU late in the fourth quarter to earn the victory

“Thank you, Jesus. I’m so thankful right now,” Sanders said on the field after the game.

With Colorado up three, the Buffaloes stopped TCU on fourth down in Colorado territory. The Colorado defense allowed 541 yards of total offense but got the stop when they needed it most.

“They surrendered some big plays throughout the game, and all we kept teaching was, ‘One stop. One stop,'” Sanders said about the defense.

Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, and Travis Hunter, the no. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, stole the show for Colorado.

Sanders was 38-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns, while Hunter had 11 catches for 119 yards. Hunter, who plays both ways, also had an interception on defense.

“I don’t know how many snaps he played, but we’re going to put a hot tub on the plane for him to make sure he’s straight,” Sanders said of Hunter.

Colorado running back Dylan Edwards added five receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

Sanders will make his home debut in Week 2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field.

“We told you we coming,” Sanders said when asked for his message for the Colorado fanbase. “We told you we coming. You thought we was joking. And guess what? We keep receipts.”