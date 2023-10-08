Colorado wins on last-minute field goal after losing two straight

It was rough back-to-back Saturdays for the Colorado Buffaloes, but this particular Saturday could be a sign of getting back on track.

The Buffaloes knocked down a field goal with 12 seconds to go to defeat Arizona State on the road, 27-24.

With 3:26 left in the ballgame, the Sun Devils got the ball at their own six-yard line. But they went all 94 yards down the field on 13 plays, tying the game with a touchdown with 50 seconds left.

But on the Buffs’ first play afterward, Shedeur Sanders found Javon Antonio for 43 yards. Colorado was unable to get another first down, but Alejandro Mata drilled a 43-yard field goal with just a dozen seconds left to put Colorado up three.

ASU got the ball back, but was unable to do anything, and the Buffs snapped their two-game losing streak.

Things started to trend downward for Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad when it took double-overtime to beat Colorado State, whom they were heavily favored against. They then got blown out in Oregon, 42-6, and their comeback against USC was too little too late, as they lost by a touchdown. Defending Heisman Trophy winner and consensus No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Caleb Williams threw for six touchdowns in that Trojans’ victory.

It was a huge win for the Buffs, who now are 4-2 on the season.

Sanders completed 26 of his 42 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown – he also rushed for a score.

In the losing effort, Trenton Bourguet threw for 335 yards, 134 of them to Elijhah Badger.

The Buffaloes will host Stanford next Friday, while ASU will travel to No. 7 Washington. Colorado now has four times the amount of wins they had last year (one).