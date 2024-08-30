Colorado’s Deion Sanders gives reaction to North Dakota State’s final-second heave

The Colorado Buffaloes held on for a 31-26 victory over North Dakota State on Thursday night to pick up their first win of the 2024 season.

But, oh boy, was it closer than it should have been.

It appeared the Buffaloes were going to seal the game late in the fourth quarter after a pass interference call on North Dakota State extended their drive. However, the Buffaloes decided to throw the ball on first down with 1:41 left in the game. It stopped the clock.

Colorado would fall short of the first down marker and punt the ball away with 31 seconds left.

The Bison had a legitimate shot to get down the field with no timeouts and make the final seconds interesting, and that is exactly what they did. A few completions from Bison quarterback Cam Miller got the ball to their own 47-yard line.

Miller needed a miracle to reach the end zone from 53 yards out. He threw a pass six yards short of his end zone. Instead of batting the ball down, somehow it trickled through the hands of Colorado’s defenders and landed in the arms of Tyler Terhark.

Alas, the clock had reached triple zeroes, and the game was over.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was asked about the final play after the game.

“You don’t wanna know. I don’t use profanity, but I thought it,” Sanders told ESPN.

Colorado was down 17-14 at the half and then only allowed six points to North Dakota State in the second half.

The Buffaloes will hope for a winning streak next week on the road against Nebraska. The Bison are at home next week against Tennessee State.

