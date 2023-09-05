Colorado’s Deion Sanders says son, Shedeur, had extra motivation to beat TCU after coach’s past disrespect

The Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of college football after Week 1, as the Deion Sanders-led squad upset No. 17 TCU on the road with a 45-42 win.

One of the main reasons the Buffaloes were able to take down the team that made it to the National Championship Game last year was Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 510 yards with four passing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter to get the win.

It was an incredible performance by Sanders, whose father said had some extra motivation heading into this game outside of starting the season on the right foot.

Making an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Coach Prime said that TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles previously paid no attention to his son at a camp.

It was something Shedeur Sanders never forgot.

“The reason he was so intense and relaxed and ready — not only did he study, but we went to the camp of a certain school, and a certain coordinator we just played against, he’s the offensive coordinator, he was at that school, and we went to that school’s camp, and he didn’t pay [Shadeur] no attention,” Deion Sanders told McAfee.

Sanders continued, “I don’t even think he barely spoke to him. He just pushed him off to the side.”

Shedeur Sanders felt disrespected, and after having a conversation with his father, he vowed never to return to that school, Coach Prime said.

“That’s why I tell my [coaches], you be careful on these visits, because these kids see everything,” the elder Sanders said. “Be careful how you treat them because you never know when they’re gonna come up and beat you.”

Sanders added that Shedeur “wanted to beat that guy so bad that he just went to work.”

The hard work certainly paid off for the team that was an over-20-point underdog to the Vegas oddsmakers, with many believing the Horned Frogs would be the ones to collect the victory on their home turf.

After the upset, Shedeur Sanders set the record straight.

“A lot of you didn’t believe in us,” he said.

“It’s crazy because you just got to understand our coach, Coach Prime, my dad, everywhere he went, he was a winner. Every game, every opportunity, he took advantage of.”

The apple clearly does not fall far from the Sanders tree.

The Buffaloes will look to continue their hot start on Saturday when they host Nebraska for their home opener at 12 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.