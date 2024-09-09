Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders faces ridicule for leaving loss to Nebraska early: ‘Selfish’

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a debilitating loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, 28-10, on the road.

Colorado star Shedeur Sanders received a ton of criticism during and after the game. Sanders was 23-of-38 with 244 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. His lone interception was returned for a touchdown.

But he didn’t sit around to wait for the clock to hit triple zeroes.

Sanders was hit hard in the head on his final drive of the game. He managed to finish the drive and hit LaJohntay Wester for a touchdown. He went back to the locker room before the game was over. Backup quarterback Ryan Staub came into the game to finish it up.

It wasn’t clear whether Sanders was injured on the play. He walked to the locker room under his own power but faced ridicule doing so.

“What time is it,” one Nebraska fan was heard saying toward Sanders.

The rest of the jabs came on social media.

Sanders called his Pick Six a “rookie mistake.” He also said he was a “little banged up” after the game but was doing mostly OK.

“Protections were a problem,” Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said, via ESPN. “You know, I’m trying to be polite and say it, because you know I can say the same thing you’re thinking, but if I say it, you’d say I’m throwing my guys up under the bus.

“I’m not doing that whatsoever. Protections were a problem. We gotta figure out a way to prevent that and do a better job with that.”

Nebraska moved to 2-0 on the season and Colorado fell to 1-1.

The Buffaloes will hit the road to play Colorado State next week. The Cornhuskers will face off against Northern Iowa.

