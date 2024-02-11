Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders on 2024 NFL Draft class: ‘I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me’

Shedeur Sanders may have decided to stay at Colorado another year, but he has the utmost confidence in himself playing at the next level.

Sanders joined his father, Deion, at the University of Colorado last season, and the Buffaloes quickly became the hottest story in sports.

Colorado started the season unranked but pulled off a massive upset against TCU, putting itself on the national map.

The Buffaloes won their first three games, but that streak was short-lived. They lost seven of their final eight games.

Despite the rough ending, Shedeur showed his talent is legitimate and put himself in the conversation for the NFL Draft’s first round, and maybe even the top five.

Sanders says he would go pretty early in this year’s draft.

“I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me,” Sanders told Sports Illustrated Friday. “I don’t see a quarterback that went through as much adversity as me, that had four [offensive coordinators] in four years.

That’s some high self-praise considering Caleb Williams has been the odds-on No. 1 pick for a long while now. Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy could also be top-10 picks.

Sanders said the adversity he’s been through in college puts him above them all.

“Coming from an HBCU, coming to a Power Five [school], having real pressure on me. A lot of people don’t understand that’s a lot more adversity than you think just even being the son of Deion Sanders,” he said.

“You put any of those guys in [my] situation, they’re not doing that. I respect their game, I respect what they’re doing because to be able to be a first-round draft pick, to be able to have success on the field, it takes a lot of hard work and determination and everything. But the most pressure and the safest bet is me.”

Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions in 2023.

