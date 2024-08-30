Colorado’s Sheduer Sanders throws bizarre interception vs. North Dakota State

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Shedeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and as he tried to avoid an upset against North Dakota State, he made one of the strangest turnovers.

Sanders had the Buffaloes driving right out of halftime as they were down three points. He led the team on a 7-play and a 70-yard drive and got the team down to the Bison’s 5-yard line.

On 3rd-and-goal, Sanders threw the ball to his left, and it appeared at first that he was just trying to throw it low to the ground. The ball, instead, ricocheted off a Bison defender’s leg and into the arms of linebacker Nick Kubitz.

The play has to be seen to be believed.

Kubitz is a senior from Dubuque, Iowa. He had one interception in his collegiate career prior to Thursday night. It came during the 2022 season.

Colorado eventually won the game, 31-26.

North Dakota State was in search of an upset win against Colorado. The Bison play in the Football Championship Subdivision, which was formerly known as NCAA Division 1-AA.

While Colorado boasts NFL-ready prospects, the Bisons have seen Carson Wentz, Trey Lance and Easton Stick among the quarterbacks who have made NFL teams in recent years.

The Bison last defeated an FBS school in 2016 against Iowa. They only lost by three points to Arizona in 2022.

Last year, North Dakota State lost in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs to Montana.

Colorado was looking to start the year off on a high note. The Buffaloes were 4-8 last season.

