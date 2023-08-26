Colts’ Anthony Richardson directs celebration toward Eagles fans

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson may have ruffled some feathers on Thursday night after he celebrated his teammate Deon Jackson’s rushing touchdown early in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson scored from three yards out. Richardson was seen in the end zone flapping his hands like an eagle while looking directly into the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.

Richardson insisted he meant no harm with the touchdown celebration.

“I was just having fun,” he said afterward. “I hope nobody takes it the wrong way.”

Richardson finished the game 6-for-17 with 78 passing yards and a sack as Indianapolis went on to win the game 27-13. The rookie, who is set to be the Week 1 starter for the Colts, showed flashes of promise but also showed there was still work to be done.

“I thought he did a solid job,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “He did some really good things and some things we have to clean up as well.”

Richardson had a good pass to Kylen Granson but also missed a few of his targets high.

“I did see a couple of missed throws, a couple of drops from the team,” he said. “We’re going to continue to build on it. Keep taking shots. Try to find ways to click on all cylinders.”

Indianapolis now gets to prepare for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10. Indianapolis finished the preseason 2-1.

