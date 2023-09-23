Colts’ Anthony Richardson ruled out against Ravens with concussion; Gardner Minshew to start

The Indianapolis Colts will be without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

Richardson suffered a concussion against the Houston Texans in Week 2, and Gardner Minshew will get the start Sunday, the Colts announced Friday.

Richardson did not participate in practice this week.

The fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is believed to have suffered the concussion after scoring his second touchdown in the second quarter of a 31-20 win over the Texans.

Minshew, acquired by the Colts in the offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, has significant starting experience in his five-year NFL career, starting 24 games and going 8-16.

“He’s been in these situations,” Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously, he got a lot of work this week, so he’ll be prepared and ready to go.”

Richardson is not the only rookie quarterback to be sidelined with an injury early this season.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as he deals with an ankle sprain. Veteran Andy Dalton will get the start in his absence.

“Bryce has done well this week,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said, per ESPN. “I’m optimistic he’s on the right path. Whatever the soonest he can get back is, he will get back. And when he gets back, he’ll be our guy.”

Dalton, a 13-year veteran, is playing for his fifth team and will be making his 163rd career start Sunday.

“This guy is playing at a high level,” Reich said of Dalton. “The way he’s throwing the football, the way he works through progressions, the way he’s playing the game since day one when he’s walked through the door, I said he’s starter worthy.”

The Panthers’ offense has struggled through the first two weeks of the season and is dead last in the NFL with just 133 passing yards per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report