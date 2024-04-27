Colts’ Chris Ballard rips critical reports around draft pick in expletive rant

The Indianapolis Colts selected wide receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Texas in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, giving quarterback Anthony Richardson another weapon in the arsenal.

In the wake of the pick, Colts general manager Chris Ballard came out hot when talking to reporters and slammed unnamed sources who had been critical of Mitchell in the days leading up to the vent. The slights may have caused Mitchell to move to the second round.

“I read some of the bulls—t that was said on TV,” Ballard said, via FOX 59. I mean, just the typical f— … our typical league. Unnamed sources, bad interview, that’s such bulls—t. I mean it f—ing is. It’s bulls—t.

“Like, put your name on it. I’m tired (of it). We tear these young men down. These are 21-, 22-year old men, and if people can tell me they’re perfect in their lives, it’s crap. It’s crap. This is a good kid. And for those reports to come out, I said it last year, it’s bulls—t.

Mitchell told reporters himself he was “p—ed.” He said he wasn’t celebrating getting into the league but rather ready to get to work, according to ESPN.

The wide receiver transferred from Georgia to Texas after the 2022 season.

With the Longhorns, he had 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He didn’t get as much hype as the top receivers in the draft, but he is still expected to be just as productive, if not more, once his pro career begins.

