Colts great Reggie Wayne fights back tears while remembering late owner Jim Irsay: ‘He had the biggest heart’

Indianapolis Colts great and current wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne fought back tears during the team’s first media availability on Wednesday following the death of longtime owner Jim Irsay.

It was an emotional moment for Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI winning team, as he spoke about his relationship with Irsay, who passed away in his sleep last week at age 65.

“It’s like losing a family member. There were times that I felt like [Irsay] treated me like I was one of his sons even though he didn’t have any,” Wayne managed a smile as he spoke to reporters.

“When you lose something like that, it definitely shocks the soul.”

Irsay famously began his football career as a ball boy when his father first purchased the team in 1972 – when the Colts still played in Baltimore. He slowly moved up the ranks and became the youngest team owner at 37 when he took over for his father following his death in 1997.

“He had the biggest heart in the city. I think we all know how caring he was, how easy he was as far as giving… I think he was definitely the heart of this city,” Wayne continued.

Wayne played his entire 14-year career with the Colts after being drafted out of the University of Miami with the 30th overall pick in 2001. He led the league in receiving yards in 2007, was three-time All-Pro and ranks second in franchise history for most receiving records behind Marvin Harrison. He returned to the Colts in 2022 as an assistant coach.

While reminiscing about his time with Irsay, Wayne struggled to explain the message he shared with receivers after learning about Irsay’s passing.

“I told the receivers, I said, ‘A lot of y’all don’t really know him but he would’ve done anything for anybody. He would’ve gave the clothes off his back,” he said tearfully.

“He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city. And it wasn’t just the players, he cared about the people in the building. He was that dude. And I told them, I said straight up ‘Man, y’all don’t really know him but y’all got to push your ass for him. Because he would’ve done that for y’all. So, that’s what I told them. I said, ‘Y’all got homework to do, man. Read about him. Learn about him. So that you really know the type of person he was.'”

Irsay battled health and addiction issues in his life. Despite his struggles, he restored glory to the franchise and left an everlasting impact on the organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.