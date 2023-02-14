Colts hire Shane Steichen as head coach

The Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen as its head coach on Tuesday days after he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts praised Steichen for his ability to “put guys in positions to make plays.”

He will now inherit an offense that was 30th in points scored and 27th in yards gained.

Just a few years ago, Philly hired former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to be their head coach.

Sirianni has credited Frank Reich as one of the coaches who had the biggest impact on him during their time together in Indy.

Reich was the star assistant coach during the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl in 2017. He took the reins as the Colts’ head coach in 2018.

He was fired after a Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Team owner Jim Irsay decided to replace Reich with Jeff Saturday on an interim basis. Saturday was once considered a strong candidate for the full-time job.

Under the 37-year-old Steichen, the Eagles offense finished the season third in yards per game and scoring average. Six players on the offensive side of the ball were named to the Pro Bowl.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.