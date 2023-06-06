Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers takes ‘full responsibility’ for breaking NFL’s gambling policy: ‘I’ve let people down’

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. confirmed reports that he has been gambling on NFL games by apologizing for his actions on social media Monday night.

Rodgers was reported to be the unnamed Colts player being investigated by the NFL for multiple violations of the league’s gambling policy due to “pervasive” betting. SportsHandle.com was first to cite the investigation, stating that the unnamed player placed hundreds of bets, even on his own team.

Sports Illustrated later revealed Rodgers as the player referred to in the investigation report, and Rodgers confirmed that in his social media apology.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Rodgers wrote. “I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued: “The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

The Colts told ESPN that the organization is aware of the investigation but “will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL also declined to comment on the situation when contacted by Fox News Digital.

COLTS’ ISAIAH RODGERS BEING INVESTIGATED FOR ‘PERVASIVE’ NFL BETTING, INCLUDING WAGERS ON OWN TEAM: REPORT

Gambling has been a serious issue for the league this offseason, as a total of five players were suspended due to policy violations.

Four of them came from the Detroit Lions as receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely, and first-round pick Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill each got hit with a six-game suspension for next season.

The Lions ultimately released Cephus, Moore and Berryhill, while keeping Williams, their 2022 12th overall pick on the roster to serve his suspension in 2023.

The Washington Commanders also suspended safety Shaka Toney indefinitely for violating the policy.

Though the NFL has been steadfast in evolving to legalized sports betting, it has been cracking down on it happening within the league.

Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl receiver Calvin Ridley was hit with a year-long suspension last year after an investigation found he was betting on NFL games while away from the team for five games because of mental health reasons.

The Falcons later traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he will return to the field this season following his reinstatement in March. He apologized for his actions once his reinstatement was approved.

NFL INVESTIGATING ‘SECOND WAVE’ OF POSSIBLE GAMBLING POLICY VIOLATIONS: REPORT

The NFL has strict policies against players betting on their own team – which is standard in professional sports – but they are allowed to legally bet on other sports outside the league as long as wagers are not placed at team facilities.

Rodgers has earned his playing time since being drafted, recording nine starts out of the 15 games he played in his third year with the Colts in 2022. He racked up three interceptions, 90 combined tackles, and 10 passes defended over 45 regular-season games thus far.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is expected that Rodgers will be hit with a lengthy suspension, as seen on multiple occasions with similar offenses made by players in the past.