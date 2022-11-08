Colts’ Jim Irsay ‘glad’ Jeff Saturday has no head-coaching experience in NFL or college

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay had a bizarre press conference introducing interim head coach Jeff Saturday night on Monday hours after firing Frank Reich.

Saturday takes the reins from Reich without any head-coaching experience at the professional or collegiate level and is said to be the first person to do so since Norm Van Brocklin in 1961. Irsay took questions from reporters about the decision to name Saturday the head coach.

“I’m glad he doesn’t have any NFL experience. I’m glad he hasn’t learned the fear that’s in this league because it’s tough for all our coaches,” Irsay said, via The Score. “They’re afraid, they go to analytics, and it gets difficult. … He doesn’t have that fear.”

Irsay added, “We don’t build rockets to go to Mars. We’re not nuclear scientists; that is none of our jobs here. It’s a very simple job that we do here.”

Saturday said he was shocked when he received the call from Irsay.

“Shock would be an understatement,” the former All-Pro center said, via Indy Star. “We had the conversation and it escalated quickly. He asked me and my wife. He told me he was going to meet with Chris about it. As the day progressed, we finally came to a conclusion. It was a 12-hour whirlwind. It was a late call.

“I feel fully capable, excited about the opportunity. If it goes well, hopefully it will go extremely well … The job is win. This is an audition for this job and 31 other jobs.”

Saturday, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection, served as an analyst for ESPN after he retired from the NFL in 2013. He also briefly played for the Green Bay Packers.

Indianapolis dropped to 3-5-1 with a blowout loss to the New England Patriots, as their offensive struggles just could not get corrected. The Colts have scored fewer than 20 points six times this season, including a shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second week of the season.