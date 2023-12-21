Colts legend Jeff Saturday thinks NFL was right to suspend Steelers’ Damontae Kazee for rest of season

Indianapolis Colts legend Jeff Saturday is among the group that believes the NFL got it right in terms of suspending Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the season after his hit against a current Colt.

Kazee was ejected this past Saturday after his hit on Colts star wideout Michael Pittman Jr., hitting the receiver as he was diving to make a catch.

Kazee hit Pittman in the neck and head area, and Pittman was out of the game after going into concussion protocol. After deliberating for a day, the NFL punished Kazee with a suspension that keeps him out for the rest of the year, including postseason games, if the Steelers make it.

Kazee has a recent history of bad hits and has been fined five times this year by the NFL for hits it deemed as excessive contact with his helmet.

Appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” on Saturday, he gave his opinion on the matter, one that tipped his cap to the league office.

“But as far as where he is, he fully deserved to be kicked out of that game,” said the former interim head coach of the Colts. “He deserves the suspensions because, again, you get to a certain point where — as a player — I’m all about live action, man. We ain’t running away from it. We understand we play a game that has the potential to be very dangerous and very violent, but we also understand that every player that lines up wants to go home and be with their family after the game is over.”

“So, if you are limited multiple people’s opportunity to do that because you keep doing the same thing over and over and over, and you’ve had fines reduced or whatever the league is doing to you, at some point, enough is enough. So, I think that’s where, to me, it is probably a fair deal, because it is. Five in a year? Dang, bro.”

On the other hand, people like Tom Brady didn’t have the same thinking as Saturday.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback said the onus had to fall on quarterback Gardner Minshew, too, for throwing that ball in the first place.

“Nobody likes seeing players get hurt. But hard hits happen,” Brady commented on an Instagram post discussing the Kazee suspension. “QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits. Coaches need to coach better. QBs need to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas.”

“To put the blame on the defense player all the time is just flat out wrong. Need better QB play!! It’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!”

No matter which side of the argument you’re on, Kazee won’t be able to suit up for the rest of the season as the Steelers try to get back into playoff position.