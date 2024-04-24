Colts owner Jim Irsay denies he overdosed when police found him unresponsive in December

Last December, police were called to Jim Irsay’s home around 4:30 a.m. ET and found him in bed unresponsive and cold during what authorities called a “suspected overdose.”

However, the Indianapolis Colts owner denied the authorities’ report.

“It wasn’t an overdose,’’ Irsay said to Fox 59 in Indianapolis. “I don’t know why when you have your name in the paper in the past, people throw that out there quickly. I don’t pay attention to it all that much, but I don’t think it’s fair.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Irsay said he was “treating a leg injury” that had developed a serious hematoma.

Irsay was struggling to breathe when police found him and was administered Narcan, to which he “responded slightly,” according to TMZ Sports.

The Colts announced in January that Irsay was being treated for a “severe respiratory illness” – in February, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “on the mend.”

DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA RECALLS ‘FEARS AND DOUBTS’ ABOUT SLIPPING OUT OF 1ST ROUND IN 2020 NFL DRAFT

“It’s a long road and you have to be patient. The great news is everything is going well,” a hospitalized Irsay said in March after he underwent a procedure on his right leg.

The leg procedure was performed in an effort to improve Irsay’s mobility. The 64-year-old also revealed that he has undergone “26 surgeries over the last seven years.”

The billionaire was the subject of a “Real Sports” interview with Andrea Kremer in November, when he said he has been to rehab “at least 15 times.” He also mentioned a near-death situation that gave him an epiphany.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Irsay has overseen the Colts’ day-to-day operations since 1995. He hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and the rest of the Colts players, after the team won Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.