Colts owner Jim Irsay seemingly snubs Hall of Fame quarterback with NFL all-time great list

Following the death of legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to social media over the weekend to reveal his list of the “Top 5 Greatest NFL Players of All Time.”

But the list stirred a bit of controversy because of one notable absence.

Irsay listed Brown, a nine-time Pro Bowl running back and five-time NFL rushing leader, as his number one followed by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and two-time Super Bowl champ and Denver Broncos legend John Elway.

Rounding out the list at No. 4 and No. 5 were Hall of Fame defensive ends Deacon Jones and Reggie White.

But Twitter users couldn’t help but notice that Irsay seemingly snubbed his own former quarterback Peyton Manning.

“No love for 18????” one user asked.

With many arguing that Manning, a five-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl champ, and 14-time Pro Bowl selection, should’ve been on the list over Elway, Irsay defended his picks and said that Manning would “no doubt” be in his “Top 10.”

“It’s just that Elway didn’t have great offensive players around him til the end, when he won 2 in a row and his feet we’re remarkable, from baseball talents…,” Irsay said in part.

Any list of “all-time” greats is sure to stir up any debate, but Irsay leaving off one of the Colts’ most legendary players raised several eyebrows.

Manning, 47, spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis but did not play his final season due to a neck injury. He was released the following year and eventually signed with the Denver Broncos where he would go on to win another Super Bowl.