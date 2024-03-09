Colts owner Jim Irsay shares positive health update, reveals plans to present Dwight Freeney at HOF induction

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shared a positive health update on Friday.

“It’s a long road and you have to be patient. The great news is everything is going well,” a hospitalized Irsay told Fox 59/CBS 4. Irsay underwent a recent procedure on his right leg.

In January, he received treatment for a severe respiratory illness.

Irsay expressed gratitude for the support he has received. “I’ve appreciated all of the prayers and concerns,” Irsay noted to the outlet.

The leg procedure was performed in an effort to improve Irsay’s mobility. The 64-year-old also revealed that he has undergone “26 surgeries over the last seven years.”

JUDGE DISMISSES DOMESTIC BATTERY CHARGES AGAINST COLTS TIGHT END DREW OGLETREE

“I’m getting out of the hospital in a couple of days, maybe by Monday,’’ Irsay said. “You just have to have patience. It’s going to take some rehab, which I’ve already been doing to get me going. Just gotta get my strength and mobility back.

“Everything else is going great.”

Last month, Irsay took to social media to announce he was “on the mend.”

Irsay’s health initially became a point of concern in early December when officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call and were dispatched to his Indiana home. Reports, citing police documents, stated that an “overdose” was listed as the reason for the response.

Just over a week later, Irsay made an appearance at the Colts’ Dec. 16 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Irsay did not provide details about his overall health outside of the leg surgery.

“There’s always speculation and rumors that come out,’’ he said. “But really, it’s been a tough process. The (leg) procedure was a hard one.

“I’m thankful and blessed with where I am.’’

On Friday, Irsay also announced his intentions to travel to Canton, Ohio, in August for former Colts star pass rusher Dwight Freeney’s enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Honored and THRILLED to be asked by the great #93 @dwightfreeney to present him into THE HALL in Canton on August 3,” Irsay posted on X.

Irsay has overseen the Colts’ day-to-day operations since 1995. He hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and the rest of the Colts players, after the team won Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007.

