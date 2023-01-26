Colts reportedly divided over Jeff Saturday for head coach vacancy as fans chime in

The Indianapolis Colts have interviewed 13 candidates for their head coaching vacancy, but interim head coach Jeff Saturday remains the favorite of owner Jim Irsay, despite the wishes of those around him, according to reports.

Saturday, who was hired in early November after the Colts fired former head coach Frank Reich following a three-game losing streak, was scheduled to have his second interview on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

He was first interviewed on Jan. 19 after finishing the season 1-7.

General manager Chris Ballard told the media earlier this month that the Colts put together “a very detailed process” to fill their head coaching vacancy. However, according to one report, Irsay has his sights set on Saturday.

Sources told The Score’s Jordan Schultz that Saturday remains Irsay’s “No. 1 choice” while others in the front office “prefer different leading candidates.”

According to the report, Irsay has also not sat in on most interviews.

Irsay penned an open letter to the Colts’ fan base thanking them for their loyalty, despite knowing “how tough the 2022 season was for you all to endure.”

“All of us had the highest hopes for a division title and a deep playoff run. But the bottom line is we failed to live up to the hope and excitement we all felt at the start of the season,” the letter read. “I share your frustration. I can’t stand losing, and I hate letting down our fans, and we had too much of both last year.”

However, reports that Saturday may land the head coaching job might not sit well with the fanbase. On Wednesday, a petition against Saturday’s hiring began circulating on social media.

“We as Colts fans will always love the memories of the SB XLI team; we love the former players and the people they’ve become, but we don’t want Jeff Saturday as the head coach of this team going forward,” the petition read.

“Please hire someone with experience and save your fan base from revolting and losing interest.”

The petition reached over 1,800 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.