Colts rookie Anthony Richardson ‘probably’ lost for season due to shoulder injury: report

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is “probably” done for the remainder of the season due to his shoulder injury, team owner Jim Irsay told ESPN.

Irsay added that Richardson could undergo shoulder surgery to repair the AC joint sprain he suffered on his right shoulder during the second quarter of the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

Indy has been working vigorously to get different medical opinions on Richardson’s shoulder, and Irsay noted that those checks have been pointing toward missing an extensive amount of time.

“The most likelihood is he’s probably going to be gone for the year,” Irsay said. “I mean, it’s not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we’re going to have to contend with that factor.”

While Richardson missing the season is definitely in the cards, whether he gets surgery is the big debate for the Colts and the medical professionals at the moment.

“There’s debate going, but it’s probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so,” Irsay explained.

Richardson’s decision on his injury is a big part of this equation for the Colts. While players usually follow medical advice from the professionals, it will be up to him to see whether he wants surgery at the end of the day.

The reason for so much caution and various opinions on Richardson is due to his long-term future with the franchise that used its fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to make him their quarterback of the future.

Richardson, 21, has performed well since coming out of Florida, going 2-2 in his four starts, though that win over Tennessee only saw 12 pass attempts from him before he was out for the game.

If his season is to come to an end, Richardson will have passed for 577 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for four and 136 yards on 25 attempts on the ground over four games.

Moving forward, Irsay’s Colts will lean on Gardner Minshew, who has been filling in for Richardson and has gone 1-1 in starts. Minshew has played in every single game this season, throwing for 882 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.