Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor ‘not currently with the team’ amid ankle rehab and contract dispute

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has recently expressed displeasure about the current state of his contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

In late July, team owner Jim Irsay met with Taylor on a team bus parked near the practice field. Following the meeting, the star running back formally requested a trade as he seeks a contract extension, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Irsay said he was not considering trades for Taylor at the time. Taylor recently departed the team’s complex, but returned on Monday. He left the team to undergo additional rehab on his injured ankle following offseason surgery.

The 24-year-old ball carrier has now left the Colts training camp facilities for a second time in a single week, team officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement came shortly before the Colts and Bears held the first of two joint practices at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

The 2021 NFL rushing champion has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since reporting to camp July 25.

“Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise,” the team said. “He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused.”

Taylor missed six games last season due to injury.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star also has been embroiled in a contract dispute as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. Taylor is scheduled to make about $4.3 million this year.

Taylor has been one of several prominent ball carriers across the NFL to publicly expressed unhappiness about how running backs are valued given the franchise tag currently sits at $10.1 million — the lowest of any position other than kickers and punters.

Irsay also recently inserted himself into the conversation about the state of the running back market. He pushed back against ball carriers who feel the current market does not match the value they bring to franchises around the league.

Taylor has a career total of 3,841 yards in just three seasons. He has a career average of 5.1 yards per carry and has scored three receiving touchdowns, while reaching the end zone 33 times on the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.