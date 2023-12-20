Colts suspend 2 players for remainder of season in surprise move amid playoff race

The Indianapolis Colts have suspended two players for the remainder of the regular season, a surprising move considering they’re in the thick of a playoff race.

The Colts announced cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie are suspended for the remaining three games of the regular season for conduct detrimental to the team.

It is unknown what prompted the punishment.

Both players were suspended after they were surprise healthy scratches for a 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday.

Indianapolis’ win improved them to 8-6 on the season, giving them the No. 7, and final, playoff position in the AFC with three games to play.

McKenzie’s suspension is curious considering star receiver Michael Pittman Jr.’s status for Week 16 is unknown after he took a big hit from Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee. The hit led to Kazee’s ejection and suspension for the remainder of the season.

McKenzie, in his seventh NFL season, has been used sparingly since joining the Colts this offseason after having his best NFL seasion with the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He has just 11 catches for 82 yards in 13 games (two starts) for Indy.

Last season, McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns and a rushing score.

Brown has mostly been a special teamer this season, being on the field for those situations 71% of the time. He has played 7% of defensive snaps, earning one start over 12 games.

The Colts face another playoff-hungry team in the Atlanta Falcons on the road Sunday in Week 16.