Colts take advantage of fumble, lax play to score go-ahead touchdown on wild play

The Indianapolis Colts took the lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter on one of the wildest scoop and score touchdowns any NFL fan has ever seen.

With 2:41 left in the period, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back to pass and was clobbered as he got rid of the football. The ball bounced forward and was picked up and held by running back Tank Bigsby. But as no whistle blew, the Colts recognized it and continued the play.

Bigsby had the ball poked away from him and Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner picked the ball up and ran it all the way back for a touchdown. Jaguars players looked to be in shock as Colts players celebrated taking the lead with the fourth quarter around the corner.

After a review, the touchdown was upheld.

Buckner, who is in his third season with the Colts, scored his second touchdown on a fumble recovery. His first was in 2019 when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

The veteran lineman had 74 tackles and eight sacks last season for the Colts.

Fumbles were credited to Lawrence and Bigsby. It was Lawrence’s second turnover of the game. He threw an interception to Tony Brown back in the second quarter.

Indianapolis led 21-17 going into the fourth quarter.