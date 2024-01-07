Colts’ Tyler Goodson emotional after dropping crucial pass: ‘Feeling like a failure’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson owned up to a crucial 4th-down drop in the closing moments of the team’s loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday.

With a playoff spot on the line, Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw the ball to Goodson. The running back was trying to make a spinning catch, but he failed. Goodson could have made the first down and extended the drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Goodson was emotional and frustrated as he talked to reporters after the game.

“I worked too hard to drop a ball like that, but I have to accept it,” Goodson said. “It still touched my hands. But next year, I won’t ever be in that position, ever again.”

Goodson said the team was working on the play all week and knew the ball was going to go to him.

FROM OUTKICK: KYLE SHANAHAN CALLS JOE FLACCO ONE OF THE BEST QUARTERBACKS OF THE LAST 20 YEARS

“When that ball came to me, happened to fail today. But I’m standing tall. It’s over. A lot guys came up to me and said ‘Keep your head up, never lose your confidence, just keep being me, keep being myself’ and that’s what I’m going to do.”

He said when he got off the field he was “feeling like a failure.”

“I know I’m not a failure. Let me just state that. I felt a lot of love from my teammates. Everybody telling me to keep my head up, but me just being me. I’m always hard on myself. And I know I could’ve made that play and that play should’ve been made.

HALL OF FAME CANDIDATE PATRICK WILLIS TALKS STEPPING AWAY FROM NFL IN HIS PRIME, WOULD DO IT ALL OVER AGAIN

“I just gotta go back to the drawing board, keep working, working on my craft and come back next year even better.”

Minshew showed his support for Goodson after the game.

“We all have plays that we want back. Just because it’s the last one makes it that much more significant. I told him (Goodson) I’d throw that ball every time. I trust him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 23-19 loss meant the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.