Columnist Jemele Hill rips ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick for Trump vote, takes swipe at White women

Jemele Hill, a former ESPN pundit who is currently a contributing writer for The Atlantic, blasted former NASCAR star Danica Patrick over voting for Donald Trump for president.

Patrick revealed in a post on X she had voted for the first time in her life and made her decision to cast her vote for the former president as he and Ohio Sen. JD Vance run against Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the White House.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I made a rule for myself that if I didn’t vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn’t earn that right,” Patrick shared on social media. “Not this time. I voted for (Trump) and I can’t wait to have him make America great again!”

Hill criticized Patrick for the decision in response and took a swipe at White women.

“Considering what they said about you as a woman driver and what Trump stands for against women, this is unhinged behavior. But good luck tho!” Hill wrote.

“Also, this is why a lot of people do not trust white women in this election.”

A new battleground state poll showed a gender gap in the Trump-Harris showdown earlier in the week.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, edges Trump 49%-46% among all likely voters in Michigan, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released on Wednesday. According to the poll, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Cornel West each received 1% support.

SPURS’ GREGG POPOVICH RAILS AGAINST TRUMP IN LENGTHY RANT: ‘DANGER FOLLOWS THE DELUSION’

But the survey points to a massive divide among the sexes, with women backing Harris by a 20-point margin and Trump, the Republican Party nominee, up by 16 points among men.

In Wisconsin, the poll indicates Harris and Trump deadlocked at 48%, with all listed third-party candidates each receiving less than 1% support.

Harris tops Trump by 18 points among women in Wisconsin, with the former president leading the sitting vice president by 21 points among men.

But earlier this month, a CNN data reporter suggested that White women could be the key voting bloc that lands Harris the win.

Polls at the time showed Trump gaining ground with Latino and Black voters. However, the largest group of likely voters, White women, have shifted away from Trump in battleground states, according to CNN’s Henry Enten’s analysis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump won this voting bloc by seven points in 2020, according to post-election surveys taken at the time. Since 2012, the Republican presidential candidate has won the White women vote.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.