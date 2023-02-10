Comedian John Candy tried to recruit Joe Montana to play in Canada: ‘They just didn’t have enough money’

NFL legend Joe Montana playing football in Canada?

It may sound like a dream, but the four-time Super Bowl champion says it was at least presented to him as an option.

Montana was on radio row at Super Bowl LVII on Thursday, and the NFL legend told radio host Rich Eisen that comedian John Candy tried to recruit him to the Canadian Football League in the 1990s.

“My contract was up, and he was one of the owners of the Toronto Argonauts,” Montana said. “He was trying to get me to go to Canada.”

“They just didn’t have enough money,” Montana added as he laughed.

Montana told Eisen he actually held a few meetings with Candy about signing with the Argonauts.

In 1991, Candy became a minority stake owner in the Argonauts after Los Angeles Kings owner Bruce McNall purchased the team.

Montana and Candy are tied by a famous story in which Montana pointed out Candy on the sidelines during Super Bowl XXII.

With the 49ers down 16-13 to the Cincinnati Bengals late in the fourth quarter, Montana told offensive lineman Harris Barton that Candy was on the sidelines as they prepared for the game-winning drive.

“I didn’t do it to unwind him,” Montana said. “I just thought he would appreciate seeing John Candy!”

“He appreciates it now more than he did back then before we started ‘The Drive.'”

Montana would lead San Francisco on a 92-yard drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver John Taylor to win Super Bowl XXII.

Candy passed away in 1994 from a heart attack.