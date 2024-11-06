Commanders acquire Marshon Lattimore in trade with Saints as rebuild in New Orleans begins

The Washington Commanders have acquired four-time Pro Bowl selection Marshon Lattimore in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a number of draft picks just ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Lattimore, who missed 19 games over the last two seasons and has battled through a hamstring injury this season, heads to Washington with hopes of beefing up the Commanders’ secondary – a weak point in their unexpected 7-2 run this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Commanders confirmed the trade in a post on X.

Sources told The Associated Press that Washington sent third, fourth and sixth-round picks to New Orleans in exchange for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick.

Lattimore is expected to start alongside Benjamin St-Juste and rookie Mike Sainristil at cornerback. Despite nagging injuries, he has not allowed a touchdown to be scored on him in coverage since 2021.

SAINTS FIRE HEAD COACH DENNIS ALLEN AFTER STUNNING LOSS TO PANTHERS

The loss of Lattimore is the latest shake-up to hit the Saints’ organization this week.

Head coach Dennis Allen was fired on Monday after a shocking loss to the last-place Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The loss extended the Saints losing streak to seven games, the longest since 1999.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trading Lattimore and axing Allen seem to be the first steps toward the Saints’ obvious rebuild.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.