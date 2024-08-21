Commanders ask free agent punter to take down social media posts featuring his tryout with team

Free agent punter Drue Chrisman posted a video to X featuring his “day in Washington,” which the Commanders apparently didn’t like.

The 27-year-old, who last appeared in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, had a tryout with the club, and he decided to give his followers a look.

The video begins with him getting ready for his “job interview,” leaving his hotel, eating breakfast and then heading to his tryout at the Commanders’ practice site.

Chrisman recorded himself getting weighed in, punting, eating a “post workout meal” and getting ready again in the locker room.

The end of the video appeared to feature Chrisman being notified he did not make the team.

Six hours after the video was posted, Chrisman received a text message asking him to take down Commanders-related posts.

“Drue, Just got call [from] Commanders legal dept. pls take down all social media posts that show anything Commanders. TY.”

Chrisman instead tagged the Commanders and called the NFL the “No Fun League.”

He then posted another video about “what my videos would look like if I didn’t edit them,” which features, essentially, behind-the-scenes details.

While posting that, he took yet another shot at the Commanders.

“If I didn’t edit my videos… Also please nobody tag the @Commanders. I would hate for them to see I made another video and get in even bigger trouble by the big bad NFL @commanders. So please I’m begging DON’T tag the @commanders.”

The team declined comment to Fox News Digital.

It’s safe to say that if there was any possible hope he’d be picked up by Washington, those chances are virtually zero after this ordeal.

Chrisman played for Ohio State, winning four straight Big Ten titles, the 2017 Cotton Bowl, the 2019 Rose Bowl, and the 2021 Sugar Bowl, which was the College Football Playoff semifinal. He went undrafted in 2021.

He played in the United Football League for the Birmingham Stallions earlier this year.

