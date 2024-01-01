Commanders’ Christian Holmes collapses to turf in scary scene vs 49ers

A scary moment came during the Washington Commanders-San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday as Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes suddenly collapsed to the turf after a play.

After an offensive play from the 49ers in the red zone, Holmes was conversing with former Commander Trent Williams, who is the left tackle for San Fran.

But once that conversation was over, Holmes fell down to the ground and trainers immediately ran his way.

Holmes was moving, taking his mouthpiece out when he was lying on his back in the end zone. Trainers quickly came to tend to him, who was eventually seen sitting up on a cart with a bunch of Washington staff around him.

While it wasn’t divulged what happened to Holmes, he looked almost confused on the cart as he was being treated.

Luckily, nothing more serious came out of that situation, but the initial look wasn’t good for the Commanders.

Holmes was a seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he played in all 17 games last season with two starts. He recorded 12 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

This season, Holmes has 12 games under his belt and five combined tackles while mostly playing on special teams heading into this contest. He hadn’t had a defensive snap until this game.

The Commanders suffered their 12th loss of the season while the 49ers picked up their 12th win and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs after the Philadelphia Eagles shockingly fell at home to the Arizona Cardinals.

Holmes finished the game with two tackles.