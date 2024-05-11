Commanders’ Jayden Daniels and Giants’ Malik Nabers call off Rookie of the Year wager

A $10,000 wager between Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers over the NFL’s Rookie of the Year was short-lived.

The former LSU teammates decided to call off the bet.

“We were uneducated on the gambling policy in the NFL,” Daniels said after the first practice of the Commanders’ rookie minicamp.

“We learned about it last night. Me and him had a conversation, and we canceled the bet. Obviously, we don’t want to get in trouble or anything.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

News of the wager surfaced after Daniels and Nabers’ recent podcast appearances.

JAYDEN DANIELS ON WHAT HE’LL BRING TO NFL: ‘WASHINGTON IS GETTING A DOG’

The NFL and other major professional sports leagues in the U.S. have disciplined players in recent years for violating gambling policies. Although the wager between Daniels and Nabers would have taken place without a sportsbook’s involvement, it still could have been considered a violation.

“I’m educated now that I got here about sports betting and gambling,” Nabers said after the Giants’ rookie minicamp in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “We’re calling the bet off. There is no bet now. It was just another brother pushing another brother to try to get to success. That’s all it was.”

It’s possible Daniels’ wallet is already a little lighter after reaching an agreement with punter Tress Way, Washington’s longest-tenured player, to wear the same No. 5 he had at LSU and at Arizona State. Daniels would not reveal the terms of the deal but thanked Way for working with him to get it done.

“Obviously, it was very hard for him, sentimental value to him and me,” Daniels said. “He’s a legend here, so I’m very appreciative that he allowed me to wear his jersey.”

Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, a third-round draft pick and younger brother of San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, was on the practice field with Daniels Friday. He expressed excitement about the prospect of playing with Daniels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s a stud,” said McCaffrey, a third-rounder out of Rice. “He’s one heck of a quarterback, and he’s a lot of fun to play with from a personality standpoint, and so I’ve had a blast in just 24 hours being in D.C. with him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.