Commanders make changes to defensive staff after blowout loss to Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are making changes on the defensive side of the football after being blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer were fired on Friday.

“Today I relieved Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement shared by the team on X. “I appreciate all that they contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and I wish them all the best moving forward.”

Rivera is expected to be in charge of Washington’s defense for the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

The Commanders were beaten soundly on Thursday by the Cowboys, with Washington allowing 25 points in the fourth quarter of the 45-10 loss, seven of which came on an interception return for a touchdown by the Dallas defense.

Del Rio’s defense allowed 431 total yards to Dallas, including 331 passing and four touchdowns from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The loss on Thanksgiving was the eighth in the last 10 games for Washington after starting the year 2-0.

Following the game, Rivera was asked if he was worried about his job security.

“I’ve told you before I’m not worried about anything. All I’m going to do is do my job and see how things go,” he said. “That’s the only thing I can do.”

Rivera was also asked about possible staff changes following the loss, and declined to get into a discussion over whether he would make any moves.

“I’m not going to get into that stuff,” he said.

The Commanders are near the bottom of the NFL in yards allowed per game (377.7) and points allowed per game (29.2).

Washington will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.