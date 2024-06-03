Commanders release Brandon McManus amid sexual assault allegations during time with Jaguars last season

The Washington Commanders announced they have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus amid sexual assault allegations from two women during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

McManus was expected to be the Commanders’ starting kicker this season, but they will continue their voluntary practice sessions Monday without one on their roster.

Last month, a lawsuit was filed by two flight attendants who allege McManus sexually assaulted them on a flight to London when he was with the Jaguars.

The women, who were not named, said McManus rubbed and grinded against them during the flight. The women are also suing the Jaguars because they said the team did not supervise McManus or create a safe environment for them.

The lawsuit alleges McManus threw $100 bills at the women in exchange for them to dance inappropriately as the flight “quickly turned into a party.”

One of the women said McManus “smirked and walked away” after she confronted him, while the other woman said one of the Jaguars teammates looked ashamed of McManus’ behavior when she made eye contact with him during his first alleged assault.

The lawsuit says McManus tried to kiss one of the women.

Both women said they suffered severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation, according to the lawsuit.

The Jaguars released a statement after the lawsuit was filed: “We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims. As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class.”

The Commanders did so as well.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

McManus’ attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, told ESPN that his client vehemently denies the claims by the two flight attendants.

“These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player,” Gallaway’s statement to ESPN reads. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are – an extortion attempt.”

McManus has Super Bowl pedigree, winning one with the Denver Broncos during his nine seasons there. He joined the Jaguars in 2023 and hit 30 out of 37 field goal attempts.

