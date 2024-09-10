Commanders release kicker Cade York who missed 2 field goals in first game of season

Cade York’s tenure in Washington was very short-lived, as the Commanders released the placekicker after a brutal opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL is a business, and players understand that it can be cutthroat even if you do make the roster out of training camp.

York felt that on Monday when the Commanders released him after he missed two field goals in the 37-20 loss.

York, a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed wide right on both a 56-yarder and 47-yarder on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The Commanders had a kicking battle in training camp, and York was added after they dealt a conditional seventh-round pick to the Browns to bring him in.

However, since York won’t be on the Commanders’ roster for two games this season, they don’t have to give up the pick.

Washington already has their sights on York’s replacement, as they’re expected to sign Austin Seibert to kick heading into Week 2 against the New York Giants, according to ESPN.

“It’s certainly not ideal, but it does speak to, if it’s not right you don’t sit pat,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters, via ESPN. “We will get there. I’m disappointed.”

It’s been kicking woes for the Commanders all offseason after they let Joey Slye go in free agency.

The main dilemma came when Brandon McManus was cut in May following a lawsuit filed against him by two women who alleged sexual assault on a plane while he was flying with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team he played for last season.

Washington had signed Ramiz Ahmed in June, but he was cut in training camp, and Riley Patterson was released after York was acquired via trade.

York’s time in Cleveland was also short-lived, as he hit just 24 of his 32 field goal attempts during his rookie campaign, and he ultimately lost the camp battle to Dustin Hopkins during training camp last year.

From there, York bounced around the league, joining the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad and then the New York Giants signed him off in November 2023. The Browns would sign him back in March of this year before trading him.

