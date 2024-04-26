Commanders select Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with 2nd pick of NFL Draft

Shortly after the Washington Commanders got the No. 2 pick in the draft, there was lots of speculation about who they’d select.

After the Commanders recently said they wouldn’t trade down, it’s now easy to see why.

The Commanders selected LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels Thursday night with the second pick.

It’s their first time taking a quarterback in the first round since they took the late Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 in 2019.

Daniels joins Haskins, Robert Griffin III (also No. 2), Jason Campbell, Patrick Ramsey and Heath Shuler as the franchise’s first-round quarterback draft picks in the Super Bowl era.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. On the ground, he rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his final three games, he threw for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns to clinch the Heisman.

He led the Tigers to a 9-3 record despite a defense that allowed the second-most yards and third-most points per game in the SEC.

The Commanders went with Sam Howell, their 2022 fifth-round pick, last season, and he started all 17 games. But he led the NFL with 21 interceptions and threw for 3,946 yards in a 4-13 season.

Assuming Daniels starts Week 1, he’ll be surrounded by plenty talent on the offensive side of the ball. He’ll be throwing to receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, and the team also signed running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Zach Ertz in new owner Josh Harris’ first offseason.

Washington fired head coach Ron Rivera and replaced him with Dan Quinn, which figures to improve the defense.

The Commanders also have the 36th and 40th selections, which won’t be made until Friday night in the second round. But it’s also some nice capital to move up to make another selection before the first round ends Thursday.

