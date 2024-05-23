Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi retires amid health concerns: ‘I no longer feel hunger’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Japanese competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi has announced his retirement in a new Netflix documentary in which the six-time winner of the famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest revealed that he no longer has an appetite.

Kobayashi, 46, opened up about his health concerns in the film “Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut.” He estimated that over the course of his 20-year career, he has eaten around 10,000 hot dogs.

“I hear people say they’re hungry, and they look very happy after they’ve eaten,” Kobayashi said in the documentary. “I’m jealous of those people because I no longer feel hunger.”

The informational film follows the lives of four individuals, each of which has their own digestive health issues. Kobayashi talks about his lack of appetite, which his wife revealed has led the competitive eater to go days without having a meal.

“Ever since I started this career, I’ve wondered what damage I’ve done to my body,” he said.

After undergoing a series of tests, Kobayashi is informed that while his gut microbiome appeared to be fine, his brain scans were cause for concern, a wake-up call that eventually led to him walking away from the sport. .

“I’ve decided to retire from competitive eating. It’s all I’ve done for the last 20 years. I am worried about what my next step will bring, but I am also excited about my future. I have mixed feelings.”

While taking a step back, Kobayashi isn’t taking hot dogs off the menu any time soon.

“Throughout my career, what’s influenced me more than competitive eating is the hot dog. I want to create a healthier hot dog by combining it with healthy Japanese ingredients.”

