Congressman Wesley Hunt fires back at Charles Barkley after Donald Trump mugshot comments

One congressman is firing back at NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley after his comments regarding former President Donald Trump.

Barkley did not like Trump’s comments in Columbia, South Carolina, this past Friday, where he suggested Black voters liked his mugshot and indictments.

“You know who embraced more than anybody else? The Black population,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mugshot — you know they do shirts.”

Barkley, speaking with CNN’s Gayle King, said he’d choose violence if he saw a Black person wearing anything with Trump’s mugshot.

“First of all, I’m just gonna say this,” he began. “If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mugshot, I’m gonna punch him in the face.”

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) took to social media to say Barkley fell “into the media’s trap.”

“Charles Barkley fell into the media’s trap by taking a 2 hour speech from President Trump out of context,” Hunt posted on X.

“One thing I can guarantee is when you see Wesley Hunt sporting “The Mugshot” Sir Charles won’t be punching this Combat Vet in the face.”

The 42-year-old Hunt has been representing the 38th congressional district of Texas since 2023. He is a West Point graduate (Class of 2004), where he flew Apache helicopters in the military.

Barkley said, “Oh, I mean that sincerely!” when King suggested he was only joking with his comments. He even added that he would “celebrate” after bailing himself out of jail if it ever came to it.

“He’s a billionaire. He’s had a great life. He’s been president of the United States. To insult Black people who have been discriminated against all these years and put them in the same category, I was just offended,” Barkley said.