Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington calls out WNBA for failing to promote historic game

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington called out the WNBA for failing to promote the team’s historic game before a sellout crowd on Tuesday night, adding that the matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks should have been a nationally televised game.

The Sun headlined the league’s first ever game at TD Garden, the home of the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.

Carrington scored 19 points before a sold-out crowd of 19,125 fans – setting a new franchise record in the 69-61 victory.

However, Carrington was not entirely pleased with the way Tuesday’s game unfolded, and she preemptively took to social media to call out the league for failing to promote the game.

“Since we gotta do our own promo… We’re playing at [TD Garden] tonight & it’s SOLD OUT 19k+. First W game here ever. Historic. Not on tv, but you can catch it right here on twitter,” Carrington said in a post on X, tagging the WNBA.

Carrington doubled down on her stance in the postgame presser, adding that the league knew about the significance of their game at TD Garden around a year ago.

“I’m gonna keep it real all the time, and I feel like Connecticut as a franchise is historically disrespected,” she began.

“Sometimes if you want something you gotta go out there and do it yourselves. So, that’s what I did for us. I think that there could have been a lot more publicity or promo from the top. Connecticut had announced that we were having this game probably almost a year ago… There was ample time to do what needed to be done, but it didn’t matter anyway because they showed up and it was sold out. We got the W, so I guess my tweet worked.”

Carrington added that in addition to the WNBA failing to promote the game, she took issue with the game not being broadcast nationally.

“You shouldn’t have to pay for any type of subscription to see a game that’s this historic, in my opinion – I’m biased, but in my opinion.”

According to the Suns’ PR, Tuesday’s game marked the team’s sixth sold out game of the 2024 season and the third-highest attended WNBA game this season.

