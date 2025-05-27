Conor Daly admits to performing gross act while waiting for Indy 500 to begin

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conor Daly’s race team got a bit more than they bargained for at the Indianapolis 500 over the weekend as the IndyCar driver copped to a gross act on Monday night during the victory banquet.

The Indy 500 was delayed nearly an hour because of rain. Drivers were forced to sit in their cars on the frontstretch until officials gave them the all-clear to begin racing. Because of the delay, Daly said he just could not hold his urine in anymore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I want to thank my mechanics specifically, because there’s been a lot of talk tonight and I saw on the internet as well – a lot of toilet talk and maybe some using of the bathroom,” Daly said. “We had to wait a long time before the race. Never in my life have I urinated in my race car until Sunday.

“I was sitting on the grid, and I was like, ‘This is the best car I’ve ever been in, in my whole life. I’m gonna have to pee in this thing.’ I kid you not, I legitimately urinated in my race car before the race even started.”

Daly said he had to go “really bad” and admitted he sat through the entire race in his own urine. He said he “came clean” with his mechanics after the race was over.

INDY 500 RUNNER-UP MARCUS ERICSSON, OTHERS PUSHED TO REAR FOLLOWING FAILED POST-RACE INSPECTION

“It was an embarrassing moment. I didn’t think I’d have to get there. (James) Hinchcliffe told me about that once but, anyway, now you guys all know.”

Daly finished eighth after starting out in 11th. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver led 13 laps and appeared to have one of the quickest vehicles on the track.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, it was Alex Palou who got the last laugh and won the race for the first time in his career.