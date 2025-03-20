Controversial boxer Imane Khelif plans to compete in 2028 LA Olympics, disregards Trump’s gender policies

After stirring the biggest controversy in a controversy-filled Olympics in Paris last summer, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif plans to do it all again in 2028.

The gold medalist told ITV in an exclusive interview that the athlete plans to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, which will be the first Summer Games based in the U.S. since 1996. The 2028 games will also come in the final year of President Donald Trump’s term, which has so far been partially defined by strict gender eligibility policies in women’s sports.

Khelif brewed international outrage in Paris during a run to a gold medal in women’s boxing despite being previously disqualified from the International Boxing Association World Championships in 2023 for gender edibility issues. IBA President Umar Kremlev released a statement to Russia’s TASS Agency about why Khelif was disqualified.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition,” Kremlev said.

Khelif does not identify as transgender.

The Algerian Olympic Committee said at the time that Khelif was disqualified for “medical reasons.” Algerian media reported that Khelif was disqualified for high testosterone levels, according to Reuters. Khelif claimed the disqualification was part of a “conspiracy” to prevent Algeria from winning gold.

However, Khelif was permitted to compete in Paris, and had the full support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president Thomas Bach. As a result, the boxer prompted heavy backlash from those who believed Khelif should not be able to compete in the women’s category based on their past gender eligibility issues.

Those critics included Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling. Khelif has filed a lawsuit in France citing “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” over the public response to her participation.

“When I saw that even heads of state, famous figures and former athletes were speaking about me without having verified facts, it shocked me,” Khelif told ITV.

RILEY GAINES CALLS FEMALE BOXER A ‘HERO’ FOR FORFEITING MATCH AGAINST FIGHTER WITH XY CHROMOSOMES, SLAMS IOC

“They were speaking just for the sake of talking without any reliable or documented information. I also noticed on social media that people were discussing the issue without any trustworthy sources. That was what affected me the most in the beginning. Why was I, Imane Khelif, the target of such a campaign?’’

Khelif also told ITV the backlash impacted the health of the athlete’s mother.

“It affected me mentally, as well as my family. Even my mother was deeply affected. She was going to the hospital almost every day. My relatives were also impacted, and the entire Algerian people felt the weight of the situation. This went beyond just a sporting issue or a game; it escalated into a major media campaign that could have had a severe negative effect on me, my family and my psychological well-being,” she said.

“I was deeply affected mentally and felt discouraged, but I remained aware of what was happening. Even during the Paris Olympics, I had a team of specialist doctors who provided me with support and assistance. Without their support, I might have fallen into a spiral of depression.”

But that isn’t stopping Khelif from setting out to compete again in 2028, even with potential stricter gender eligibility policies in place.

Trump has already signed an executive order banning trans athletes from women’s and girls’ sports nationwide, and said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will be ordered to keep trans athletes out of the country for the 2028 Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Khelif claims these policies do not apply to the athlete.

“I will give you a straightforward answer: the U.S. president issued a decision related to transgender policies in America. I am not transgender. This does not concern me, and it does not intimidate me. That is my response,” Khelif told ITV.

“For me, I see myself as a girl, just like any other girl. I was born a girl, raised as a girl, and have lived my entire life as one.”

With Bach set to leave office this year, the next IOC president may also bring about a different stand to the committee’s gender eligibility policy. One potential successor is former Olympic gold medalist Sebastian Coe.

Coe published his manifesto for his vision as IOC president, and it stresses the importance of protecting female athletes.

He previously said in a November interview with the BBC the situation involving Khelif made him feel “uncomfortable.”