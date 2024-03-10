Controversial MLB umpire ejects Cardinals’ Lance Lynn from spring training game twice

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Longtime Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández is known for having a relatively low tolerance for criticism.

During Friday’s spring training game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals, Hernández’s short fuse was on full display when he ejected pitcher Lance Lynn twice.

Lynn, who was making his spring training debut, appeared to take issue with Hernández’s strike zone in the third inning. The umpire ejected the right-hander from the exhibition game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to MLB.com writer John Denton’s posts on X, Lynn said Hernández “started chirping at the (Cardinals) dugout and I told him, ‘They know it was a strike.’ He told me, ‘Let’s go!’ And I told him, ‘I have five seconds on the pitch clock and I’ll start whenever I feel like it’. … I threw the next pitch and I was like, ‘There’s a strike!’ And then it was ‘see you later.’’

In a somewhat unusual move, Lynn decided to go to the Cardinals’ bullpen in an apparent effort to get some more work in.

MOOKIE BETTS, A SIX-TIME GOLD GLOVE OUTFIELDER, MAKES ‘PERMANENT’ POSITION CHANGE, ‘FOR NOW’

Hernández was not pleased with Lynn’s unorthodox approach and decided to cut the bullpen session short by ejecting the pitcher a second time.

Lynn allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in two innings of work. He had two strikeouts while throwing 25 of his 44 pitches for strikes.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol also got ejected. Lynn waved at the crowd as they walked together through the outfield toward the clubhouse.

Lynn was part of a World Series title with the Cardinals as a rookie in 2011 and played his first six big league seasons with the team that drafted him. He played with five other teams the past six years before re-signing with St. Louis in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hernández, who was hired as a big league umpire in 1993, has been controversial on the field at times. He had three calls at first base overturned by video review during Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Hernandez helped trigger a viral moment last September when he ejected Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper from a game. An emotional Harper then threw his helmet into the stands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.