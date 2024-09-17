Cooper Kupp likely headed to IR as Rams’ injury woes continue

The Los Angeles Rams got more bad injury news on Monday following the blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Star receiver Cooper Kupp, who left the game early with an ankle injury, is expected to miss an “extended period of time,” and is a candidate for the injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.

This is not at all how McVay wanted to start his season, as Kupp goes down for weeks with his counterpart, Puka Nacua, already on the IR.

Along with Nacua, quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a makeshift offensive line in front of him since Week 1, as Joe Noteboom and Steve Avila are on the injured reserve as of last week, too.

McVay also mentioned guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and safety John Johnson III (shoulder) could both land on the IR as well.

Kupp’s injury occurred in the second quarter as he was trying to pick up yards after a catch. He had his ankle rolled up on during a tackle by a Cardinals player, and though he tried to stay in the game, the Rams listed him as doubtful to return with his ankle injury.

The Athletic reported that Kupp was seen in a walking boot on his left leg leaving State Farm Stadium after the 41-10 loss.

Kupp, who had a monster game in Week 1’s overtime loss with 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, finished with four catches for 37 yards.

How severe Kupp’s injury is remains unknown, but this is a veteran wide receiver who missed significant time the last two seasons.

In 2022, Kupp’s right ankle was a problem, as he suffered a Grade 3 high ankle sprain in Week 10, knocking him out for the remainder of the season after undergoing a tightrope procedure on Nov. 16 that year.

Then, in 2023, Kupp dealt with a hamstring strain followed by another right ankle sprain, though he was able to play through it.

With the Rams’ star receivers out, McVay has no choice but to lean on the likes of Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington at the position.

With the Rams' star receivers out, McVay has no choice but to lean on the likes of Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington at the position.