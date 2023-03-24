Corinna’s fight to keep husband Michael Schumacher’s health private made her feel ‘like a prisoner’: report

Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, has led the effort to ensure that the Formula One driver’s wish for privacy is honored as he continues to recover from his ski crash that happened a decade ago.

According to a friend of the family, Eddie Jordan, Corinna’s fight for privacy has left her feeling “like a prisoner.

Schumacher has not been seen publicly since 2013, when he suffered a severe brain injury during a skiing accident in Switzerland.

The German racer was placed in a medically induced coma before he was eventually taken to the family’s Lake Geneva home.

Corinna is believed to be Schumacher’s primary caretaker, although she does receive assistance from a medical team.

Jordan previously owned a motorsport team and told sports betting website OLBG that he was not allowed to visit Schumacher in an effort to “safeguard” the injured driver.

“This was the most horrific situation for [Schumacher’s son] Mick and Corinna,” Jordan said.

“It’s been nearly 10 years now and Corinna has not been able to go to a party, to lunch or this or that, she’s like a prisoner because everyone would want to talk to her about Michael when she doesn’t need reminding of it every minute.”

According to Jordan, anyone who wants to visit Schumacher must adhere to rules that Corinna has put in place.

“I know her very well and a long time before Michael Schumacher,” Jordan said. “She’s a lovely girl, and I knew her when she married Michael, so there is a long history of good relations.”

“I made an effort to go see Michael in the early days, and Corinna refused, and rightfully so, because too many people wanted to go see him.”

In the Netflix documentary “Schumacher,” Corinna broke down in tears when she started talking about the condition of her husband.

“Michael is here,” she said. “Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find. We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable; and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.”

“And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.”

Former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt said in May 2021 that he visits Schumacher on a bi-monthly basis. He told German publication Bild that the seven-time Formula One world champion’s care is “in the best hands.”

Corinna and her daughter, Gina, received the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia in Cologne on behalf of Schumacher, and Todt was there in support.

Schumacher won five consecutive world titles from 2000 to 2004. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time. His son, Mick, is a reserve driver for Mercedes after his stint with Haas F1 came to an end.